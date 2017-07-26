Weekend Mass
Saturday Vigil: 5PM
Sunday: 7AM, 9AM, 11AM, 5PM
Daily Mass
Monday-Friday 8:30AM
Mass
Times
Weekday
Monday-Friday
8AM-8:25AM
Weekend
Saturdays
3:30PM - 4:30PM
Confession
Times
Exposition
Monday-Thursday
5AM-10PM
Friday
5AM-9PM
Chapel Open 24/7 with code
Chapel
Hours
Business Hours
Monday-Thursday:
8AM-12PM, 1PM-4PM
Phone: 337-837-1864
Address: 200 W. Main St. Broussard, LA 70518
Office
Hours
Encountering Jesus Christ
Jesus invites all of us to have a personal relationship with Him. We would love to introduce you to Him and accompany you on your journey to know the mercy, love, and peace that He offers.
Sacred Heart’s mission is lived out directly through our school. St. Cecilia strives to form missionary disciples through academic excellence.
Becoming missionary disciples
There’s a place in our parish family for you to grow in faith and connect with others in your walk as a missionary disciple of Christ.