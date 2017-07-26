Weekend Mass

Saturday Vigil: 5PM

Sunday: 7AM, 9AM, 11AM, 5PM

Daily Mass

Monday-Friday 8:30AM

Mass
Times

Weekday

Monday-Friday

8AM-8:25AM

Weekend

Saturdays

3:30PM - 4:30PM

Confession
Times

Exposition

Monday-Thursday

5AM-10PM

Friday

5AM-9PM

Chapel Open 24/7 with code

Chapel
Hours

Business Hours

Monday-Thursday:

8AM-12PM, 1PM-4PM

Phone: 337-837-1864

Address: 200 W. Main St. Broussard, LA 70518

Office
Hours

Encountering Jesus Christ

Jesus invites all of us to have a personal relationship with Him. We would love to introduce you to Him and accompany you on your journey to know the mercy, love, and peace that He offers.

Sacred Heart’s mission is lived out directly through our school. St. Cecilia strives to form missionary disciples through academic excellence.

Becoming missionary disciples

There’s a place in our parish family for you to grow in faith and connect with others in your walk as a missionary disciple of Christ.